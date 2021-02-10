 
     
PM Citu: Students will benefit from a 50pct discount at train tickets

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday informed that students will benefit from a 50 per cent discount at train tickets.

"Another topic that we have discussed (...) was related to the train tickets for students that the PSD made free of charge in 2017. We will modify this and we will return to a 50 per cent discount, as it was before. I don't see such a huge problem arising from this and I also check to see how the other European countries proceed in this case," Citu said after the government meeting.

He also gave several examples with regard to the discounts granted by various European countries to students for travels.

Florin Citu added that the measure does not target the pupils too.

AGERPRES

