PM Citu: Talk about vaccination passport premature

Prime Minister Florin Citu said today that an official talk on the subject of a vaccination passport is premature at this time, as just a small part of Romania's population has been been vaccinated for COVID-19, although our country is among the best performing EU states as regards the vaccine rollout, according to AGERPRES.

"I've reiterated the government's opinion several times. We are not having this discussion at this moment. It's premature. With the vaccination campaign just at the beginning one cannot talk about a vaccination passport. When the entire population gets vaccinated, then yes, of course," Florin Citu stated at the House of Parliament when asked about EU talks about the introduction of a COVID vaccination passport, and if he has discussed the subject with the head of the state.

Moreover, asked if bilateral talks with Greece and Israel on this subject are being considered, the Premier said: "There is no such mandate at the government level, there is no mandate for bilateral talks with Greece for a vaccination passport."

"The government has not given such a mandate to any minister. I told you, the current stance is that we cannot talk about this as long as just a small part of the population [has been immunized], even if we are among the most advanced EU countries, with a successful vaccination campaign," the Prime Minister explained.