PM Citu: There must be programmes to support SMEs under PNRR

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) must include programmes to support SMEs, adding that he will take care for amounts to be allocated for this sector, according to AGERPRES.

"We have extended the successful measures - SME Invest and there is a hybrid, a younger brother, Agro Invest, for the agricultural sector, a kind of SME Invest for agriculture. Of course, the programme has been improved. We will see how far it can run this year, for how long we can go on, but I am telling you that there will be other programmes to support SMEs and this is the role of PNRR. There must be programmes to support this sector in the PNNR and I will make sure that there are amounts allocated under the PNRR. SME Invest, I have already said, is moving forward," Citu explained, at a debate organized by the National Council for Small and Medium Enterprises.

He said the programme on Measure 3 for SMEs would need to be amended to be improved, adding that a short-term solution could be to eliminate projects that are related to real estate.

The head of the Executive also mentioned that solutions are being sought for the programme to support Romanian exports, managed by the Ministry of Economy, one of the options being the allocation of commitment credits.