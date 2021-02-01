PM Citu: Tommorrow, together with President Iohannis, we will make a decision regarding schools

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday informed that he will make a decision together with President Klaus Iohannis, on Tuesday, regarding the manner in which classes will be resumed in schools after February 8, according to AGERPRES.

"We will have all the information tomorrow based on which we will make the decision. I cannot tell you anything right now. Tomorrow we will have more information. All that I can say right now is that the evolution seems constant and we do not have a fantastic improvement compared to two weeks ago, although things didn't get worse either. We are somehow on a plateau at this point. If there is more information tomorrow the President and I will make a decision with respect to school," Citu stated, before the meeting of the Executive Bureau of the PNL (National Liberal Party).

He underscored that the top priority right now is the safety of schools.

"I had a discussion with him and I saw that the Minister of Education did explain what will be the authorizations and permits that will be needed. For there is a difference between authorization and permits. We must reach a formula to allow us to function since we cannot build hospitals or schools overnight while looking for solutions at the same time to find the best modalities for people to be safe in both schools and hospitals. At this point, this is in fact our top priority: to make sure that, with what we have, we can ensure the safety of schools," explained the Prime Minister.

On January 14, President Klaus Iohannis said that starting with February 8, most schools will reopen their gates, but with a final decision to be made on February 2. He specified that they will reinstate the system saying that decisions will be made depending on the development of the COVID-19 pandemic in each locality.