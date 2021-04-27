PM Citu: we are on downward slope of the third wave of the COVID-19-pandemic

Romania is currently on a downward slope of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday, who stressed the importance of compliance with health rules - face mask and social distancing, reports agerpres.

Citu had a videoconference, together with the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, with the prefects and the heads of the territorial structures of the Ministry of the Interior.

"I would like to thank you for the way you have managed this period since the last meeting, in which we had new restrictions. At the latest meeting I said that we must all get involved to get over this third wave and the prefects, subprefects, the representatives of the Ministry of the Interior got involved and made this period pass without incidents and for that I thank you. Now we are in terms of the pandemic on a decreasing slope of this third wave and we need to consolidate this period. That is why we still need to be vigilant, this third wave has not yet passed, but it is clear that what was harder has passed and the way you have managed the observance of the rules has mattered a lot," the prime minister said.