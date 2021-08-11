PM Citu: We will make a hospital in Sinaia, a student dorm in Bucharest Politehnica University

The Government has approved, on Wednesday, to make a hospital in central Sinaia, which will have 6 wards with 138 beds, PM Florin Citu announced.

"I said that through Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) we will make hospitals. Today, during the Government sitting, we have approved a decision through which we will make a hospital in Sinaia through the Ministry of Development, it began some time ago, but the financial resources as well as the political will were missing. Today we found both, financial resources and political will, in order to make it. The investment alone is almost 121 million RON, the Sinaia City Hall participating with a co-financing of 12.3 million RON. The hospital will have 6 wards with 138 beds, and the execution period of the investment is estimated at 60 months," Citu said, after the Government reunion.

Furthermore, the PM announced that the Government approved to carry out a student dorm within the Bucharest Politehnica University, adding that the investment's value goes up to approximately 120 million RON, of which 116.2 million RON are financed by the Ministry of Development, the rest being from the Politehnica. Citu specified that the execution period of the investment will span 12 months.