PM Ciuca: Budget revision is positive backed by an increase of nearly 30 billion in aggregate budget

Budget revision is positive and backed by an increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), an increase of approximately 30 billion lei in the aggregate budget, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday at a government sitting.

"The highlight on today's agenda is approving a budget revision, a positive budget revision backed by an increase in GDP; we are talking about an increase of approximately 30 billion lei in the aggregate budget. We also have the figures provided by to the National Institute of Statistics for the first six months to confirm that the measures taken by the government have succeeded in generating growth in the Romanian economy despite the crises we have been going through and the unforeseen expenses generated by both the energy crisis and the security crisis at the border of our country," said Ciuca.

He added that data provided by the INS indicate an increase in the second quarter of 5.3% compared to the similar period of 2021, Agerpres.

"And, of course, in the first half we have an increase of 5.8% as against the first half of 2021," said Ciuca.