PM Ciuca: I reiterate this with all responsibility - military pensions are not special pensions

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca spoke on Thursday against the recalculation of the pensions of defence personnel, arguing that they collect public service, not special pensions.

In a press conference delivered in Chisinau, Ciuca cautioned that "this is absolutely not the right time for any political party to capitalize on, to ride this issue" for electoral gain.

"This process of reforming the pension system was carried out within the National Defence Ministry. Unfortunately, classifying military pensions in the special pensions category was a mistake. I reiterate this with all responsibility: military pensions are not special pensions, they are occupational, public service pensions. It's like this in all the European Union and North Atlantic Alliance countries, and I don't think it is appropriate for any political party to capitalize on this subject, to ride the issue at such a moment. People from the national defence system, regardless of the ministry they work in, must have confidence, must have perspectives, they must have predictability in order to carry out their work in a professional manner. They are the ones who we, from grassroots to government, call upon whenever the situation requires it," Ciuca said. AGERPRES