PM Ciuca in Brussels: All my interlocutors emphasized the support that Romania enjoys in achieving accession to Schengen

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday stated that all the officials he met with in Brussels emphasized their support for Romania's accession to Schengen, told Agerpres.

"All my interlocutors emphasized the support that Romania enjoys in order to continue and complete the Schengen accession process," the head of Executive told a press conference.

He mentioned the assessment mission on Schengen issues.

"The results of the evaluation committee are as positive as possible and ensure the continuation of the evaluation framework and discussions in order to clarify any problem at the level of any Schengen member state, so that when the decision is made in the JHA Council we can have support based on merit which our country must enjoy, a merit that must be recognized for everything it has achieved in order to meet all the requirements of the Schengen acquis," said the PM.

He said that currently there are some problems that need to be clarified in the bilateral relationship with the Netherlands. In this context, he recalled that the Minister of the Interior, Lucian Bode, sent a letter to his Dutch counterpart for an additional mission regarding Schengen.

"I am convinced that, as it emerged from the meetings and discussions, all these issues will be resolved in a timely manner," Ciuca added.

Nicolae Ciuca is paying a working visit to Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday.