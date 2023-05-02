PM Ciuca: Inclusion of young, their priorities in national and European public policies, Government's objective

The Government's objective was and remains the inclusion of young people and their priorities in national and European public policies, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday in a message addressed on the occasion of the National Youth Day.

"You are the ones who bring change, promote innovation and overwhelm us with your enthusiasm. Getting involved and oriented towards practical solutions, you bring added value to any project you are part of, whether we are talking about education, health, administration or any other sector. Your entrepreneurial ideas are among the most creative and appropriate, managing to cover both already known areas and niche segments. You discover opportunities in any crisis situation, in no matter how difficult times. You prove empathy, humanity and solidarity in volunteer activities. You have offered your help to Ukrainian citizens who needed a home in our country, but also to all those who sought support during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Nicolae Ciuca, Agerpres informs.The prime minister also emphasized the performances achieved by young Romanians at international competitions."We have taken significant steps, but we need to continue them in order to offer all young people equal chances and opportunities that value your creativity, skills, openness to new things and, above all, your hope, which is also ours, that you will have a future at home, in Romania, as you wish. Happy birthday, dear young people!" the head of the Executive also said.