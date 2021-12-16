PM Ciuca: Many local business people suffered tremendously in pandemic; there is hope for redress

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Thursday, that the COVID-19 pandemic was a trial following which many local business people had to suffer tremendously, some paying the price of bankruptcy, but emphasized that there is hope for redress.

"I know Romanian entrepreneurs have gone through two very hard years, facing a totally new challenge, not only for them, but for the entire world. COVID-19 was a trial following which, unfortunately, many local business people had to suffer tremendously, some paying the price - bankruptcy. Restriction or even closing activity with the public, (...) the surge of energy prices made any Romanian business become a true lesson of economic survival. All that considered, there is hope for redress and (...) certainly we won't hinder and will do everything possible to improve both the legislative framework, as well as dialogue with the business environment," said the Prime Minister at the Romanian Capital Forum.

He said that last year was one of the hardest years after 1989, but that five of the companies that reported the highest profits are with Romanian capital, adding that this trend is developing in 2021 as well.

"Romania is doing all it can to recoup the decrease generated by the pandemic and have a good performance among the similar economies of Central and Eastern Europe. (...) In 2021, services have recovered, industry had positive developments, and on the side of demand, beside private consumption, investments are noteworthy, registering a very good dynamic in the first three quarters, being also supported by the state," the Prime Minister also said.

Nicolae Ciuca also said that in the industrial sector perspectives continue to be uncertain.

"Inflation generated by the increase of prices for raw materials and energy concerns us and measures were already adopted to support in the short term companies," the Prime Minister mentioned.