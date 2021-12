PM Ciuca: State aid worth 150 M euro for investment in renewable sources thermal energy

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Tuesday, before the government meeting, the extension by two years of the state aid, worth a total of 150 million euro, for projects aimed at investments targeting to promote the production and distribution of thermal energy in the centralized system from renewable sources - biomass, biogas, biothermal energy, agerpres reports.

"We extend by two years the granting of state aid for such projects from the large infrastructure operational program. The total budget of the state aid scheme is 150 million euro. The maximum aid that can be granted to a beneficiary is 15 million euro for an investment project, of which 85 pct represents non-reimbursable European funds, and 15 pct public co-financing," said Ciuca.