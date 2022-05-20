PM Ciuca: Supporting accelerated development of clean transportation technology, a government priority

Supporting the accelerated development of clean transportation technology and environmental protection projects is a priority for the government, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday after visiting the AROBS-Newcar4future stand at the Innowave Summit 2022 showcasing a new electric car concept.

"Today, in Cluj-Napoca, we saw a car of the future, the E-car Concept. This prototype electric car is the result of the ingenuity, talent, innovative spirit and top-notch research of the Newcar4future team and experts of the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca. Supporting the accelerated development of clean transportation technology and environmental protection projects is a priority for the government I am heading and is one of the responsibilities towards the next generation," Ciuca wrote on Facebook.

"We need to continue projects that encourage the purchase of electric cars, including through government programs, and the fact that they are gaining ground year after year is a good sign. The use of funding under the National Development and Resilience Plan for clean energy, energy efficiency, pollution-free transport and a cleaner environment is the chance for Romania's future to be green," Prime Minister Ciuca wrote. AGERPRES