PM Ciuca thanks France for its military presence in Romania, on occasion of welcoming President Macron

Nicolae Ciucă Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent a message of thanks to France for its military presence in Romania as part of NATO's rapid reaction force, on the occasion of welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron to Romania.

"I had the pleasure of welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron in Romania. Welcome, Mr. President! Once again, a big thank you to France for its military presence in Romania, as part of NATO's rapid reaction force," Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday evening, in a message on the Government's twitter page.

The President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, was greeted on Tuesday evening, at the Mihail Kogalniceanu International Airport in Constanta County, by the Prime Minister of Romania, Nicolae Ciuca.

Emmanuel Macron and Nicolae Ciuca then got into the cars, the official motorcade going to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base 57, where the two officials met with the troops from allied countries, deployed at the base in Constanta County.

On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis will meet with President Emmanuel Macron at the Kogalniceanu military base, the Presidential Administration said.

AGERPRES

CITESTE SI
stiripesurse.ro
×

