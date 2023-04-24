PM Ciuca, union leaders discuss meal ticket increase to 35 RON

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Monday at the Victoria Palace of Government with trade union and employer organizations representatives, one of the proposals discussed on the occasion being the increase of the value of meal tickets to 35 or even 40 RON, the government said in a release.

Nicolae Ciuca participated together with Finance Minister Adrian Caciu, Labor Minister Marius Budai, representatives of the government, trade union and employers' confederations in the meeting of the Tripartite National Council for Social Dialogue.

At the end of discussions, the prime minister ordered the Social Dialogue Council of the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity to approve by May 15 the final formula for the future regulatory framework.

With regard to the change of the nominal value of meal tickets, the finance minister tabled the proposal to increase it to 35 RON or 40 RON. Both variants will be examined within the statutory forums of the employers' organizations, and the new nominal value is planned to come in effect starting July 1. AGERPRES