PM Ciuca: University education, on Government's priority list

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca conveyed, on Monday, on the occasion of the start of the new academic year 2022-2023, that university education is on the Government's list of priorities, adding that the Romanian education system is in full transformation process, and the amendments brought by the National Education Laws reflect "a future-oriented vision", told Agerpres.

"We have every reason to believe in the potential of our youth. (...) The outstanding results achieved in international competitions will certainly help them in the career that everyone aspires to, and our concern is to ensure a future for them in the country," the prime minister said.

Ciuca mentioned that the deep changes at the global level triggered the adaptation to future perspectives, to the new reality, including in the field of education, and this requires "a responsible and assumed vision at all decision-making levels", in order to provide children and young people with conditions of study to high standards.

"We are in the process of transforming the Romanian education system, and the amendments we are bringing through the National Education Laws reflect a future-oriented vision. The integration of future graduates into the labor market is their first step in their career, and their professional path depends on this moment. The connection with their potential employers ever since the years of study can boost the level of performance, but also the ability to adapt to the labor market, and this can best be done through the collaboration of educational institutions with economic operators active in the market. The government encourages this approach and, in this sense, we have expanded the dual vocational education at the university level," the prime minister also conveyed.

"Romania needs a strong education system, adapted to the present generation and capable of responding to the challenges of the future! What we want, at the level of the Government, is that the standards of Romanian education keep pace with the times and provide you with the knowledge you need so that you can bring out your creativity, skill and professional ambitions," the prime minister also said.