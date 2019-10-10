PM Dancila believes presidential election 'at stake' at Thursday's censure motion

Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila considers that one of the stakes of the censure motion to be debated on Thursday is the November presidential election.

Asked Wednesday evening, at private TV broadcaster Antena 3, if "the presidential elections are at stake at this motion," Viorica Dancila replied: "I think so, otherwise President Iohannis would not have been so keen for this motion to pass and for this government to collapse. I think he has made it an electoral target and I believe that to be the case."However, Dancila voiced her conviction that, in the event that the censure motion passes, her chances of making it to the second round of the presidential elections will not be affected, "because we will be very carefully monitoring any movement and any deviation from a program (...) that would be in favor or against the citizens. Think that from the opposition it is much easier to sanction than when you are at the rule and you have a lot of things to do," the prime minister said.Moreover, asked if she thinks that the fate of the Justice Crimes Investigation Section is at stake at the censure motion on Thursday, the PSD leader replied: "According to the statements made by Mr. President Iohannis, I think it so."