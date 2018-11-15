PM Dancila believes that EP resolution is an expression of some electoral interests of European political groups

The resolution of the European Parliament regarding Romania is "the expression of some electoral interests of European political groups," Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Thursday.

"We are able to prove to our European partners that Romania is a balanced, responsible member state, determined to contribute to the formation of the future of the European Union, regardless of the purely political approaches at one time or another. The European Parliament vote on Tuesday is such a moment and I assure you that we will not stray away from our objectives. I believe that the European Parliament resolution is the expression of some electoral interests of European political groups," PM Dancila stated in the beginning of the Government sitting.

The Executive head mentioned, taking into account that there are several points, that the vote "wasn't about Romania or about righteousness."

"I am referring here to the rejection of the explicit condemnation amendments of the protocols between the intelligence services and the institutions of the judicial system, taking into account that such practices are unacceptable in another member state of the European Union. It is difficult to understand the crucifiction of the Romanian Gendarmerie for their intervention manner, which was identical to that of the law enforcement of other member states," Dancila stated.

According to the PM, "the hardest thing to explain is the vote of some Romanian MEPs against Romania."

"I an convinced that this attitude will be sanctioned by the Romanians. I saw that they said they voted against Romania's Government. The resolution was not against Romania's Government, nor against another institution, the resolution referred to Romania. Regarding this issue, I would ask those who talk about Romania's withdrawal from the European Union to show more responsibility. Staying within the European Union is our only way and our membership to the European Union was never in question. Personal interests or those of some political groups cannot be tied to the status of Romania as a member state of the European Union," Dancila also stated.