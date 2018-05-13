PM Dancila feels threatened by President Iohannis

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila believes that the latest statements made by President Klaus Iohannis against her are threats.

"Look yourselves to the statements made by Mr. President and you will see that they sound like a threat," Dancila told the journalists on Monday, at Parliament.Asked if she feared a possible criminal complaint, which was among the possibilities mentioned by the PSD (Social Democratic Leader) leader, the PM said: "As long as Mr. President resorts to threats, anything is possible."Viorica Dancila hopes, however, that this will not happen."Still, we are living in a country where we must have democracy," she said.