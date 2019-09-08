PM Dancila: Hoping today's politicians learn from the actions of our national heroes

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila declared on Sunday, attending the commemoration in Tebea of 1848 Transylvanian Revolution leader Avram Iancu, that she came to the event with thoughts of unity and that she hopes that today's politicians learn from the actions of the national heroes.

"A thought of unity, in tribute to national hero Avram Iancu, and gratitude for everything he has done. We hope today's politicians will learn from the actions of our national heroes," said the Prime Minister.Dancila added that she came several times to Tebea during her term as MEP to pay tribute to Avram Iancu.About 5,000 people - ministers, leaders of political parties, presidential candidates, MPs, mayors, prefects and county council presidents included - attended today the Tebea National Celebrations, an event devoted to the memory of national hero Avram Iancu who died 147 years ago.Avram Iancu was born in 1824 in a family of well-off highlanders in the Vidra de Sus commune. A lawyer by profession, Avram Iancu was one of the spearheads of the Transylvanian Romanian intellectuals' fight for social and national emancipation.He played a key role in the 1848 Revolution and was one of the initiators and organizers of the April 30, May 15-17 and September 15-23, 1848 public assemblies in Blaj; as the leader of the Apuseni Mountains armed peasants and miners, he was well-loved by his troops.Avram Iancu died on September 10, 1872 in the Baia de Cris commune and was buried three days later in the Tebea cemetery, near Horea's sessile oak