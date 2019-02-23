PM Dancila meets GCC SecGen; PM expresses Romanian Gov't's interest to promote cooperation with Arab states

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila met on Sunday in Bucharest with Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, with the Romanian PM expressing the special interest of the Government in Bucharest to promote cooperation with the Arab states.

"Within the talks, the Romanian Executive head conveyed the special interest of the Government in Bucharest to promote cooperation with the Arab states, highlighted in the 2017-2020 Governing Programme. When referring to the special friendship relations between Romania and the Gulf Cooperation Council member states, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila reiterated the entire availability of Romania's Government to increase their level to a new degree of development. Moreover, she evoked the visits paid to the United Arab Emirates, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman and the State of Qatar, which were carried out between October and November 2018, context in which she commended the openness and interest showed in respect to strengthening and diversifying cooperation with Romania," a Government release informs.The two officials discussed about the collaboration prospects in areas of shared interest and tackled the possibility of creating some mutually beneficial partnerships. Moreover, they voiced support for a better connection of the business milieus of Romania and Gulf countries, as well as for capitalising on the business opportunities offered to the respective states."At the end of the meeting, Romania's Prime Minister underscored her appreciation for the Gulf Cooperation Council activity, as a highly important organisation for the regional security architecture, showing that Romania enjoys traditional collaboration relations with all the member states of the Council. In this context, the head of the Romanian Executive pointed out that Romania, the holder of the rotating Presidency of the EU Council will further endorse the EU efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East region," the quoted source mentions.