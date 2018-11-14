PM Dancila meets Human Rights Commissioner of CoE Mijatovic;persons with disabilities, fighting domestic violence on agenda

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila welcomed on Wednesday at the Victoria Palace Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe (CoE) Dunja Mijatovic, whom she tackled with the situation of people with disabilities and the fight against domestic violence.

According to a release of the Government sent to AGERPRES, Commissioner Dunja Mijatovic is paying her first visit to Romania since taking over the Commissioner mandate on 1 April.

"Expressing her satisfaction with the fact that the current Human Rights Commissioner is a woman, for the first time since the office was created and, in addition, she represents a state from Romania's southern vicinity, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila thanked for the visit, the first one that the high official paid to our country, after the election in the Human Rights Commissioner office," the release says.

The discussions also aimed at aspects regarding the cooperation between Romania and the Council of Europe, with an emphasis on strengthening protection and promoting human rights. The two officials exchanged views regarding the topic of persons with disabilities, including education for children with disabilities, fighting domestic violence, respectively, the Gov't release mentions.

Moreover, the PM underscored that Romania's accession to the Council of Europe in 1993, which also preceded and prepared the accession to NATO and the European Union, represented in the first place a pillar for the democratic transition and the construction of the rule of law in our country, the release mentions.

Furthermore, also reviewed were the main topics that are subjected to the Government's close attention, including from an institutional point of view, namely the protection of persons belonging to vulnerable categories, children and women, the rights of persons belonging to minorities, persons with disabilities, as well as the freedom of the media.

"The PM showed that the woman's rights will represent a priority of the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council in 2019 by the promotion of gender equality, but also the fight against domestic violence," the Gov't release mentions.

Moreover, Dancila hailed the efforts of the Human Rights Commissioner to fight the phenomena that are developing in Europe regarding the speech inciting to hatred and intolerance.