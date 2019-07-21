PM Dancila on Comarnic-Brasov motorway: In first CSAT meeting, it shall become of national importance

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Sunday in Pitesti that, in view of starting the works on the Comarnic - Brasov motorway more quickly, the motorway will be removed from the public-private partnership and it will be declared of national importance in the next meeting of Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT).

Dancila mentioned that a request from a Chinese-Turkish company was received for the construction of this motorway in a public-private partnership.

"The Comarnic-Brasov motorway is in public-private partnership, we received a request from a Chinese-Turkish company, I decided, together with my colleagues, to remove it from the public-private partnership so that, in the first CSAT meeting, this motorway shall become of national importance or critical infrastructure, so that we can start the works for this motorway as soon as possible. Because the procedures are, you know very well that the bureaucracy is pretty big, the procedures are complicated, we have this institution of appeals and in order to overcome all these obstacles I believe that the solution is for this motorway to become of national importance, so that we can start the construction as quickly as possible from governmental funds," she stated.

When asked when the construction of the motorway could begin, the PM showed that an assessment is to be conducted after the vote in the CSAT meeting.

Viorica Dancila participated on Sunday, alongside Social Democratic Party (PSD) Executive Chairman Eugen Teodorovici and PSD Secretary General Mihai Fifor in the County Executive Committee meeting of the PSD Prahova.