PM Dancila participates in Thessaloniki in the high-level 4th Quadrilateral Summit of Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday will participate in Thessaloniki in the Quadrilateral Summit of Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia, announces the Executive in a release to AGERPRES.

The debates at the summit will continue on the same topical issues discussed at the similar event held in Bucharest on April 24."It has to do with cooperation in such key fields as transportation, energy, telecommunications, domestic affairs, Danube Strategy," says the release.Moreover, the meeting will also be an occasion to asses the current status of Serbia's European track and the European perspective of the region, as well modalities to stimulate such processes.PM Dancila's meeting with the PMs of Greece and Bulgaria, Alexis Tsipras and Boiko Borisov and with the Serbian President, Aleksandar Vucic, will take place at 6 pm, according to the official schedule of the head of the Executive.At the same time, there will take place a meeting of Ministers of Transport from Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria and Greece.On Wednesday evening, PM Viorica Dancila, Tsipras, Borisov and Vucic will participate in a working lunch, where they will also talk to the press together.