PM Dancila: People protesting in undignified manner, unacceptable

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has said that some protesters in Victoriei Square protested on Sunday night in an undignified manner, pointing to a clash between protesters and a shooting crew of Antena 3 private broadcaster.

"I have always believed that it is not violence, innuendos, the way you address a member of the government or a common citizen that will change things in Romania, but constructive dialogue. If we choose aggression, if we chose unjustified action - and I have seen how certain Romanian citizens protested at the Ministry of Justice - I think that does not bring any added value. If a media organisation, media leaders of Romania are shoved or attacked, I do not believe that can lead us to respect democracy. Respect for democracy entails the freedom of the press, regardless of whether a television channel criticises or praises you. In my opinion, what happened last night at the protests that took place in front of Victoria Palace should raise question marks even at the media level and create solidarity, regardless of media affiliation. The freedom of the press must be observed in Romania; everybody has to voice their opinion, and the fact that the citizens who had to rally peacefully chose to protest in an undignified manner is unacceptable to me," Dancila said Monday at the end of a meeting of the National Standing Bureau of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, held at Parliament Palace in Bucharest.

Dozens of protesters in Victoriei Square on Sunday night clashed with members of an Antena 3 news shooting crew, with the gendarmes stepping in and identifying some aggressive protesters, who clashed with the crew and tried to topple a broadcast vehicle.