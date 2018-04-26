PM Dancila presented with Cross of Merit, highest distinction of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem

Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has been presented with a "Cross of Merit of the Holy Sepulcher Order," the highest distinction of Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem , according to a press statement released on Thursday by the Romanian Government.

According to the statement, Dancila received the distinction at a meeting with Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem in Jerusalem on Thursday."The discussions highlighted the good relations between the Patriarchate of the Romanian Orthodox Church and the Patriarchate of Jerusalem, as well as promoting tolerance and interdenominational dialogue, combating negative and dangerous stereotypes regarding religions, races and genders, as well as the security of Christians in conflict regions, especially in the Middle East and North Africa," the statement said.At the same time, Dancila commended the fact that Romanian pilgrims have always been allowed access to the holy places."The meeting was followed by a brief visit to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, the place where Jesus Christ rose, considered the centre of Christendom."Also Thursday, Dancila met Archimandrite Teofil Anastasoaia, the representative of the Romanian Patriarchate at the Holy Places.