PM Dancila: Regardless of the censure motion outcome, I'll run for PSD top position

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila acting chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.), said she intends to run for the party's top position at the congress of 29 June, specifying that she considers this variant regardless of the outcome of the censure motion announced by the Opposition.

"I believe I'll run, for now I'm concerned with the organisation.... Yes, and yet I hope there will be other candidates, too," Viorica Dancila told the Marius Tuca Show broadcast on Monday.

Quizzed whether she takes into consideration to run for the Presidency of Romania, if chosen at the top of the PSD, she answered: "No, I believe we shouldn't have anymore this opinion, that the party's head has to be the party's candidate for Presidency."

"I think I could help more the candidate, he or she, for the Presidency of Romania, I can be next to him/her, I can organise the party ... I'm the head of the gov't, through the steps I take I can help our candidate. I think we shouldn't go anymore in the same logic and the one, he or she, who will run should firstly enjoy notoriety, should enjoy a certain percentage of the population's trust, and all others should be behind him/her to back the candidate. That is why I wanted for this congress to be organised earlier so that all our efforts be focused on our presidential candidate," Dancila stressed.

The acting PSD chairperson said that in order to nominate the presidential candidate, several opinion polls will be completed, that could also include people outside the party.

Viorica Dancila specified that most probably in July, the Social-Democrats will stage a new congress to present the party's candidate for Romania's presidential election.

When asked whether the party's strategy will change if the censure motion announced by the Opposition passes, the acting chairperson of the PSD said: "By all means, we'll have changes, you realise we are going to be in Opposition, if the censure motion passes.