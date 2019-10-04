PM Dancila says President Iohannis endangering young doctors for refusing to appoint acting education minister

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila says that by refusing to apply the ruling of the Constitutional Court (CCR) and appoint an acting education minister, President Klaus Iohannis is endangering a whole generation of young doctors, who will not be able to take their residency exams on time.

"Another day has passed of the President of Romania violating the Constitution. By refusing to apply the CCR ruling and appoint an acting education minister, Klaus Iohannis is endangering a whole generation of young doctors who will not be able to take their residency exams on time without a minister's order. President Iohannis is ignoring Romania's demand for quality doctors and medical services and knowingly blocking access of thousands of young graduates to the medical system," Dancila wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.She ended the post by asking the president: "Mr. Klaus Iohannis, when are you going to apply the ruling of the Constitutional Court?"Health Minister Sorina Pintea announced on Friday that this year's residency exams are postponed until December 8 from November 17.