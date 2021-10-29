PM-designate Ciuca admits numbers are against his Cabinet's winning parliamentary approval

Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca admitted today that the numbers are against his government's winning Parliament's approval, but that if the line-up is however voted in on Wednesday, this can be a gain of time for parties to find common ground.

"Sure, the way the situation and the figures look, mathematically the government has no chance to pass. There has been quite a lot of inflexibility during negotiations and we realized that we probably cannot reach a political agreement to muster a majority to approve the government in Parliament. However, given the very complicated situation we are in today, I decided to go with the governing program and the Cabinet before Parliament, because there is still time until Wednesday. There is time for each lawmaker to reflect, I think each of them can ponder on what our message to the electorate in our constituencies is; I don't have political experience, but I can realize that even if no political agreement is reached, by voting for this government we can gain time for political parties to discuss and find the lines of commonality to render their political projects compatible," Nicolae Ciuca said.

The Prime Minister-designate underscored that a full power government is needed to sort out the crises facing Romania.

"On top of this crisis situation we are in today - both the health crisis and the one caused by the rise in energy and gas prices, and the growing food prices - we also have this political crisis the politicians must sort out. By voting this government they have the possibility to all sit down for negotiations and find a common denominator. More than that, we are talking about the National Recovery Resilience Plan, which was approved by ECOFIN, we will soon have to put it into practice and manage these funds. For this we need a government with full powers to initiate all the steps, both the legislative proposals and assemble a parliamentary majority for those laws to be approved. That's the situation and these are the arguments for my decision to go with the governing program and the Cabinet list before Parliament," Ciuca said.