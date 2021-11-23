PM-designate Ciuca: Government programme, based on resilience, stability, transparency, fairness, efficiency

Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that the government programme submitted in Parliament, which has as its basic principles transparency, resilience, stability, fairness and efficiency, has the Romanian citizen at its core, and the "axis" is the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"We have submitted the coalition's government programme. The programme is based on the following principles: resilience, stability, transparency, fairness and efficiency. It has the Romanian citizen at its core," Ciuca said at the Parliament Palace.

He said that this is the first time that in the government programme the amounts allocated for investments represent 7 pct of GDP, and PNRR represents the "axis".

According to Ciuca, it is also envisaged to reduce the gap between local communities by implementing the "Anghel Saligny" Programme.

Nicolae Ciuca said that he is certain that he will collaborate very well with the future ministers.

"Our mission is to make it so that from Thursday evening, after this Government will be sworn in by Parliament, we get to work because the citizens expect stability from us. There is no time for doctrinal debate, citizens need facts," he stressed.