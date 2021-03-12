PM Florin Citu: Thwarting efforts to stop pandemic, similar to action of some terrorists

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday that the failure of efforts to stop the pandemic, materialized by campaigns against wearing a mask or COVID vaccination, without concrete data, is similar to the action of terrorists.

"In Romania, for a year now, there has been a campaign against these actions taken by the Government to stop the pandemic. There is a campaign against wearing a mask in public, there is a campaign against distancing measures and there is a campaign against vaccination. From my point of view, these actions are similar to the actions of some terrorists, because to thwart this activity of the Government, which aims to improve the health of all Romanians, is an action that seeks to undermine the authority of the state, without data. I repeat, we always need to pay heed to specialists, that's where the information comes from," the prime minister said in a press statement at Victoriei Palace of Government.