PM Orban, after approval of list of ministers: There is no disadvantage if PNL doesn't hold a ministry or the other

PNL (National Liberal Party) chair Ludovic Orban on Tuesday night said that, after the meeting of the National Political Bureau of the party validating the list of Liberal ministers proposed to be part of the Citu Government, some party members may have been upset by the fact that PNL no longer holds certain ministries, but the mandate has been respected one hundred percent and there is no disadvantage if the party does not hold one ministry or another.

Asked, after the BPN meeting, about the reproaches brought against him by his party colleagues regarding the negotiations with the coalition partners, Ludovic Orban said PNL is not alone in governing.

"I told them that the PNL is not alone in governing, PNL is part of a coalition and that I respected hundred per cent the mandate given to me by the National Political Bureau in the negotiations that took place. My mandate was to negotiate the formation of a coalition and also to lead to the formation of a parliamentary majority leading to the investiture of a government headed by Florin Citu, while also considering the vote of the citizens, meaning that the National Liberal Party was supposed to contribute a share of 55 per cent in the new government," said Orban.

AGERPRES .