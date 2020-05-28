PM Orban announces amendment of state of alert decision to allow ease of lockdown in several sectors

Premier Ludovic Orban announced that the government will approve in today's meeting the modification of Annex 3 to the government decision on the state of alert in order to allow the ease of lockdown in several sectors beginning with June 1.

"The first important item on the meeting's agenda is the government decision amending the decision on the declaration of the state of alert, more precisely we will amend Annex 3 to allow relaxation in several areas of activity. Before the government sitting we had the meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations, where we adopted Decision No. 26 which provides the foundation for the draft amending the government's decision on the imposition of the state of alert and which includes all the relaxation measures proposed for being introduced in Annex 3 to the respective government decision," Ludovic Orban declared on Thursday during the government meeting.