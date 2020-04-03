PM Orban announces Romania will receive more than 2 M masks, 100,000 coveralls in the next interval

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday evening announced that Romania is going to receive more than two million face masks and 100,000 coveralls in the next interval.

"Next week, on April 3-4, we are going to receive 200,000 FFP 2 masks, on April 7 we should receive 100,000 coveralls, 16 automatic extractors. (...) On April 8 we expect to receive 110 beds for a modular hospital. Moreover, ONAC (National Organisation for Centralised Procurement) concluded agreements for 250,000 FFP 2 masks and 250,000 FFP 3 masks, which are expected to arrive in our country within maximum 7 days, according to the delivery timetable. (...) We are not hundred per cent sure, however, that everything will arrive on time. On April 9, we expect the most important transport to arrive, of two million FFP 2 masks, which are part of a higher quantity, of 12 million FFP2 masks, from what I know, for which we concluded an agreement with China," Orban told Digi 24 private television broadcaster.He added that within approximately 14 days the masks produced in Romania will also be available for the population.The PM underscored the Government encountered "huge obstacles" in concluding the agreements for buying medical equipment and materials from abroad.He also appreciated the collaboration with the Red Cross."The Red Cross also encountered the same difficulties, despite its international network," said Orban.