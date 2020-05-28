PM Orban, at visit to Renault Technical Center in Titu: I evaluated possible measures for support of car production

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Thursday, after the visit conducted to the Renault Tehnical Center in Titu, that he discussed the partnership with the Dacia-Renault Group and evaluated possible measures to support car production.

The Prime Minister did not, however, give additional information about these measures.

"We also discussed about the partnership with the Dacia-Renault Group and in general with the auto industry, a vital industry for economic development and we evaluated possible measures to support car production. You must know that the Dacia-Renault group ensures 7 pct of the exports in Romania, generates over 3 pct of the GDP and has an extremely high number of employees, not only the 18,000 employees of the Dacia-Renault Group, there are approximately 150,000 in the horizontal industry who depend on Dacia-Renault and the good functioning of the group. In what regards us, we are extremely careful and sensitive to all the developments on the car market and we are in an extremely serious partnership with the auto industry and obviously with the Dacia-Renaul Group," Orban said.

He also said of the center in Titu that it is unique in the world and that it validates, it tests all the cars of the Renault Group from all factories.

"I saw things that I would have never imagined, such as a special camera called CAVE, which is in fact a camera in which virtual reality is constructed, practically, you can see any car prototype which is designed in the center in Militari, see to the finest detail before manufacturing the prototype, see all the details in a virtual reality, being an extremely spectacular instrument," the Prime Minister stated.

Orban mentioned that he tested together with the ministers of Economy, Health and Internal Affairs, who joined him on his visit to Titu, several car models.

"I tested with my colleague ministers several products. The electric car, piloted by the Minister of Economy, the LNG car, it's not an accident that the Health Minister drove the car that works of LNG fuel and the sales of which grew spectacularly and, obviously, the minister of Internal Affairs drove the most powerful car, the Duster and, clearly, outran all of us in the testing track," he said.

The Prime Minister stated that he discussed with officials at the Renault Testing Center in Titu the possibility of building a museum of cars manufactured in Romania.

"We also reviewed the Dacia and Renault models," Orban added.