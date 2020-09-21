PM Orban: Budget can no longer afford increase in spending at the moment

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the budget "can no longer afford any increase in spending at the moment" and called on all political forces not to support in Parliament the select committee's report on budget revision.

"Following the black day in Parliament in which the Social Democratic Party (PSD) members of the Budget-Finance Committee adopted some amendments to the revision ordinance, Romania is currently in extreme danger. I call on all political forces not to support in Parliament the report adopted by the Budget-Finance Committee because this will have detrimental consequences for the Romanian economy, including Romania's ability to attract investment, European funds, to be considered a solid partner. Or, I think it is enough and this irresponsible way of doing politics must be stopped," said Ludovic Orban, at the National Liberal Party (PNL) headquarters, when asked about the bill in the Senate which provides for a supplement of 500 euros for teachers.

He pointed out that the Government is considering notifying the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) in the case of the budget revision amendments.

The Prime Minister indicated that the amendments adopted to the budget revision ordinance trigger an increase of public expenditures by 1.7% of GDP in 2020 and by 4.8% of GDP in 2021.

"It is totally unsustainable and this is accompanied by the bizarre amendment of Orlando [ed.n. - Eugen Teodorovici] which reduces from 44% to 40% of GDP the budget indebtedness limit, which practically throws Romania into bankruptcy. (...) In fact, PSD, through this amendment of the budget revision, has conveyed the following message that it wants to prevent salaries, pensions from being paid, investments from being supported and putting Romania at default risk," said Ludovic Orban .

He pointed out that almost all mayors in the country received money through budget revision.