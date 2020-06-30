PM Orban: Emergency ordinance on procurement procedures to be adopted next week

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday that an emergency ordinance on procurement procedures will be adopted next week.

"The time when investment projects were running at very low speed is over. Next week we will again adopt the emergency ordinance regulating procurement procedures and especially the deadlines for each procedural step during the procurement. We can no longer tolerate what has been happening for decades, with procurement procedures lasting for years until the winner was designated," Orban said.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban visited the construction site of the Craiova-Pitesti expressway.

He also pointed out that all the procedures in which state institutions are involved are carried out as quickly as possible.

"We no longer tolerate any impediment to an infrastructure project to be made by officials or heads of institutions who do not understand that Romania's zero priority is modernization through investments in transport infrastructure, energy infrastructure, health infrastructure, infrastructure communications, in the education infrastructure and in the agricultural infrastructure," the prime minister declared.