PM Orban: European funds worth 2 billion euro absorbed within six months

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Thursday that throughout the last six months two billion euro have been absorbed from European funds, taking into account that within the six years preceding the National Liberal Party (PNL) government six billion euro have been absorbed.

"Regarding European funds, our goal is to increase European funds absorption. In a very short period of time, of six months or so, we have managed to absorb European funds worth two billion euro. These six months should be compared to the six years in which we weren't at rule and, during which, six million have been absorbed. Our goal is to use this European money which are made available for Romania as efficiently as possible, so we can fund investment projects, so we can fund programmes for companies, so we can fund programmes designed to employees, social protection programmes, local and regional development programmes, fundamental programmes for Romania's development," the PM told a news briefing.The clarifications were made on the occasion of the signing, in a digital format, of the funding contract for the integrated waste system of Galati county.