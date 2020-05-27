PM Orban, film industry representatives discuss measures to allow sector's activity resumption

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday gave assurances that the resumption of film and audiovisual productions will be possible after the joint order of the Health and the Culture Ministries on COVID-19 protection regulations is signed and published in the Official Journal.

According to a release posted on the government's Facebook page, Premier Ludovic Orban continued the series of talks with representatives of the film industry, with a view to the sector resuming activity under safe conditions.

"The discussions focused on measures to support the film sector in the medium and long term, including by rethinking the state aid scheme from the Ministry of Economy, investments in local productions, identifying fiscal facilities for cinematographic cultural works," the Executive said.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the government will analyze the submitted proposals and will consider a set of decisions to support the activity of the local film industry.