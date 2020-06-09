PM Orban, financial experts discuss financing mechanism complementary to SME Invest

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Tuesday welcomed leaders of the Association of Romania's Financial Companies to discuss the introduction of a funding mechanism complementary to the SME Invest programme with the aim of supporting companies to obtain funding for the purchase of equipment and machinery necessary for their activity.

According to a post on the government's Facebook page, the consultations focused on the tools needed to ensure the financial liquidity that companies need to revive the economy."Discussions focused on introducing a funding mechanism complementary to the SME Invest programme. The objective of this new mechanism is to support companies to obtain easy-term funding for the purchase of equipment and machinery necessary for their activity. The areas considered are IT, research -development, agriculture, forestry and fishery, construction, manufacturing, except alcohol and tobacco production, health and social assistance. Consultations will continue to finalise such funding mechanism."Also attending the meeting alongside Orban was Minister of Finance Florin Citu, and head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Ionel Danca.