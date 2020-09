PM Orban on M5 metro line: Very important to Bucharest; we will not stop here

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that the commissioning of the Eroilor - Drumul Taberei subway section is very important to the city of Bucharest and all subsequent work will be carried out at a higher speed, noting that the infrastructure transport is utmost priority with the Government.

"We have worked hard since 2007, 2008 on this project to have this joy of being present at the commissioning of this very important subway section to the city of Bucharest, very important to the inhabitants of Drumul Taberei and to any other passenger who will need this portion of the underground. We will not stop here. All subsequent works will be carried out at a higher speed, we will be much more careful about all that means the stages of preparation and execution of all contracts for the extension of the metro network. From our point of view, transport infrastructure is utmost priority, and investment in infrastructure in general represent an absolute priority with the Government I lead," Orban told the inauguration ceremony of the Eroilor - Drumul Taberei metro line.