PM Orban: Our intention is not to implement austerity policies

The Government's intention is not to implement austerity policies, PM Orban said on Friday, after participating in the meeting of the the Technical-Scientific Support Group on the management of highly contagious diseases in Romania.

"Keeping demand as high as possible is a guarantee of an economic recovery as swiftly as possible. As long as a person has income, as long as he/she maintains his/her desire to buy, as long as he/she returns to a somewhat normal consumption - then it will be a positive signal for the economy and it will allow the resumption of many production activities, services related to meeting the needs," said Orban.Asked about the furlough for the budget system personnel, the prime minister specified that this measure is no longer applicable. In this context, he explained that many families are made up of people employed both in public institutions and in the private sector has been taken into account."Had we touched both of the family's incomes, there would have been a higher risk," added the prime minister.