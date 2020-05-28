PM Orban: Pensions set to rise, relevant decision after mid-year report on state of the budget

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban reiterated on Thursday that pensions will rise, but that the government will make a relevant decision only after it gets the mid-year report on the state of the economy and of the budget, as well as the economic forecasts for the next period.

"Any statement on this subject is premature. When we have the mid-year report on the state of the economy and of the budget, which must be worked out in accordance with the Law on fiscal and budgetary responsibility, and when we also have the economic forecast for the next period, both the forecast made by the government's Forecast Commission, and the forecasts of the European Commission and the World Bank, we will make a decision. As such, we will publicly announce the decision as soon as we make it. What I can say is that pensions are set to rise," Ludovic Orban said at the end of a visit to the Titu Technical Center - Dambovita County.