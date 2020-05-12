PM Orban: Persons with low incomes to receive free protection masks

The persons with low incomes will benefit from free protection masks, based on a normative act to be adopted in the next week's government meeting, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday.

"We are preparing a normative act, together with the Labour Ministry for the vulnerable persons, so that we can ensure a number of masks to the persons under the Law of the guaranteed minimum income, so they won't be forced to buy them," the Executive chief told Digi 24 private television station.Orban also gave assurances that the Education Ministry will buy masks for the pupils to attend the preparation classes prior to taking the final exams at the end of the 8th and 12th or 13th grades."Moreover, we are considering the purchase of masks by the Ministry of Education in order to be able to provide masks in each school unit between 2 and 12 June, which will ensure the preparation for the national assessment and the baccalaureate exam," Orban mentioned.