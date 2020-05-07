PM Orban: Rules for out of locality travel to be probably announced on last day of state of emergency

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the reasons for traveling out of locality have not yet been established, and the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations will most likely make a relevant decision on the last day of the state of emergency.

"There is not yet a final form for the reasons to leave the locality, because we are still assessing the epidemiological risk of each type of trip, and when we complete the assessment we will certainly announce these measures. The final decision will be enacted by the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations after the declaration of the state of alert. The decision will be most likely taken on the last day of the state of emergency declared by presidential decree approved by Parliament," Ludovic Orban told reporters on Thursday at the end of his visit at the Ford Craiova plant.Minister of the Interior Marcel Vela announced on Wednesday that after May 15, trips outside the locality will be allowed without any restriction set at the municipality or county boundaries."You may leave the locality with no restriction regarding the municipal or county boundaries. There is no limit imposed, because restrictions in metropolitan areas would have been difficult to enforce, and as a consequence there will be no administrative territorial limit for the citizens' travel," Vela said in a video message on his Facebook page.