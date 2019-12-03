PM Orban says passing national budget by year-end, extremely important

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that it is extremely important for the 2020 national budget and national insurance budget to be adopted by the end of this year.

"I have not discussed that; I have only told my government and party colleagues, and coalition partners that it is extremely important for the budget to be approved by the end of the year. The claim that we should postpone passing the budget until next March, lest we trigger new investment expenses, is just not so. So, all local administrations, all companies, all citizens should know the provisions of the national budget law and the social security budget law by the end of the year, so that they can adapt their actions. Local administrations have to adopt their budgets in the shortest possible time so that they can kick off all the investment projects they have planned for 2020. (...) Also, companies have to adapt their corporate policy. Also, every citizen, especially public sector employees, people drawing a pension or other forms of assistance must know very clearly what revenues they can expect later this year," said Orban responding to whether or not is possible for the 2020 budget to be adopted by government taking responsibility for it before Parliament.

The prime minister assured that the Finance Ministry will have the draft budget ready by December 15.

"It will be ready. The Ministry of Finance has started and worked alongside on the draft budget, just that we had to quickly approve an emergency ordinance on budget revision (...) it will be ready in due time," said Orban.