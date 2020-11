PM Orban to pay official visit to Israel next week

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban will pay an official visit to Israel next week, during which he will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the country's deputy prime minister and president, to discuss improving relations between the two states and increasing trade.

