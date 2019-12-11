PM Orban to prefects: You bear main for implementation of governing programme at local level

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday conveyed to the new prefects settled in office in more than 20 counties (out of 41, except Bucharest, ed. n.) that they bear the main responsibility for the implementation of the governing programme voted in Parliament at the same time with the Government's investiture.

"At the same time with your appointment, you take on an extremely high responsibility towards the citizens of the county in which you will be prefect or sub-prefect, because the position of prefect must be a model of action for the entire county administration for the decentralized services in the county. The position of prefect also makes you the main person responsible for the implementation of the governing programme that was voted by the Romanian Parliament at the same time with the investiture of the Government that I lead," said the prime minister at Victoria Palace, during a video conference with the new prefects.

The head of the Executive asked the representatives of the Government in the territory for "total openness towards citizens and transparency of the institution of the prefect and of all the public services that carry out their activity at the county level".

"I call on you to make sure that all public entities representing the ministries or other authorities of the central administration carry out their activity in accordance with the law, the governing programme and the interest of the citizen, (...) I ask you to ensure the legality of the local authorities' activity," he added.

Prime Minister Orban asked the prefects to pay "special attention to how law enforcement, the Police, the Gendarmerie, the firefighters, act in the citizen's interest, guard the life, physical integrity, private property of each citizen" in the county in which they will exercise their office.

"Since this Government came into office, there has been a major change in the civil service and the involvement of people who hold public dignity or public office. There is no time of day for there to be any excuse on behalf of any Government representative or any one person who holds a public management position not to be available to the citizen, not to act for the fulfillment of the office and mission they carry out," said the Prime Minister.