PM Orban: We are at a watershed moment, rise in COVID-19 cases caused by failure to observe safety rules

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said the high number of new coronavirus infections is the result of failure to comply with the health protection rules imposed by the authorities.

"Today we registered the largest single-day COVID-19 caseload - 555 Romanians who were declared positive after being diagnosed. (...) The main cause for the increase in the number of cases is non-compliance with health rules, with the requirement to wear a mask, maintain physical sanitary distance, avoid close contact, the failure to observe hygiene rules, such as hand washing, avoiding to touch one's face and all the other ordered rules. We are now at a watershed moment, the risk that the number of cases will rise persists," Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday at the Victoria Palace of Government.