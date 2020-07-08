 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Orban: We are at a watershed moment, rise in COVID-19 cases caused by failure to observe safety rules

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Ludovic Orban Parlament

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said the high number of new coronavirus infections is the result of failure to comply with the health protection rules imposed by the authorities.

"Today we registered the largest single-day COVID-19 caseload - 555 Romanians who were declared positive after being diagnosed. (...) The main cause for the increase in the number of cases is non-compliance with health rules, with the requirement to wear a mask, maintain physical sanitary distance, avoid close contact, the failure to observe hygiene rules, such as hand washing, avoiding to touch one's face and all the other ordered rules. We are now at a watershed moment, the risk that the number of cases will rise persists," Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday at the Victoria Palace of Government.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.