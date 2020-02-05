PM Orban: We are prepared for anything; after motion, depending on result, I will call PNL leaership

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, PNL (National Liberal Party) head, on Wednesday stated, regarding the motion of censure about to be debated in Parliament, that the Liberals are ready for any scenario, also mentioning that, after the vote on the motion, he will call the PNL leadership to make the necessary decisions for the next interval, depending on the motion result.

Asked before the meeting of the joint parliamentary groups of the PNL at Parliament, if he was nervous about the motion of censure, considering that the PSD (Social Democratic Party) informed it did collect the necessary number of votes for the motion to pass, Orban said: "We will see."Parliament is having a joint meeting on Wednesday to debate on the motion of censure filed by the PSD, after the Government assumed responsibility for the law on the election of mayors in two rounds.