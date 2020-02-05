 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Orban: We are prepared for anything; after motion, depending on result, I will call PNL leaership

Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, PNL (National Liberal Party) head, on Wednesday stated, regarding the motion of censure about to be debated in Parliament, that the Liberals are ready for any scenario, also mentioning that, after the vote on the motion, he will call the PNL leadership to make the necessary decisions for the next interval, depending on the motion result. 

Asked before the meeting of the joint parliamentary groups of the PNL at Parliament, if he was nervous about the motion of censure, considering that the PSD (Social Democratic Party) informed it did collect the necessary number of votes for the motion to pass, Orban said: "We will see." 

Parliament is having a joint meeting on Wednesday to debate on the motion of censure filed by the PSD, after the Government assumed responsibility for the law on the election of mayors in two rounds.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.